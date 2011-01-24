Sean Parker On The Social Network

Founding Facebook President (and Napster co-founder, and venture capitalist and unwilling movie character) Sean Parker is at DLD, and had a great two-man panel with Brazilian Author Paolo Coelho. (Via TheNextWeb)



The first question Coelho asked: “Are you happy with the movie?”, to audience hilarity.

Parker’s response: it’s “a complete work of fiction.”

Parker talks of “the character played by Justin Timberlake who happens to have my name” and says the thing he liked least wasn’t the drug use or other shenanigans but the fact that his character was pretty much a jerk or, as he put it, “a morally reprehensible human being.”

He also adds, referring to the Victoria’s Secret models Timberlake has on his arms in the movie, “I wish my life was this cool. … There are no Victoria’s Secret models in Silicon Valley.”

Interestingly, he says he still considers Eduardo Saverin a friend, and says he’s one of the only people affiliated with Facebook who keeps in touch with him.

The entire panel was interesting. Coelho said his last book was his best-selling in years, which he promoted only on Facebook and Twitter, and said he loved reading devices like the Kindle. He compared paper books to papyrus. “I won’t read a book on papyrus”, he said.

To which Parker gave a great response: “I wish we would romanticize the present” instead of the past. The present is plenty cool, and we should romanticize that instead of the past. Amen.

Speaking about internet meanness, Parker also proposed that all Twitter users agree to not say anything mean for a week. If only.

Here’s the whole panel, which is great: (the Social Network stuff starts around 4:30)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

