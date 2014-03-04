US

After A Massive Failure, Sean Parker Has Changed His Video Chatting App

Two years ago, serial entrepreneur Sean Parker held a star-studded extravaganza to celebrate the launch of Airtime.

The video network that let you talk with strangers who shared your Facebook interests was hindered by technical issues and lack of interest before it eventually shut down.

Parker relaunched Airtime as OkHello last week. This free social networking app lets users create video chats with friends and family and share photos, stickers, texts and more.

It’s available for iOS and Android.

This is the welcome screen where you create a new account.

You can manually create a username and password or choose to import info from Facebook.

All you have to do is create a password, and you're all set.

Type in your phone number to verify your account.

You'll get a security code texted to your phone.

OkHello needs access to your contacts.

Here's the main menu. Tap the three options below to use a different part of the app. Start with Find Friends.

You can invite friends from various social media accounts or invite them from your own phone book.

Next, tap the plus icon in the upper-right corner to start a chat once you find the people you'd like to talk to.

This is what a chat room looks like. At the top, swipe the camera icon to the right to begin a video call.

The orange button at the bottom lets you share photos or videos during the chat.

Tap the cog icon in the top-right corner to enter room settings. Decide if you want to schedule a call, mute chat sounds and more.

Go back to the main menu and click on profile. You can share this information with followers on Facebook or Instagram.

Scroll down and go to Notifications.

Decide how many times you want to be notified of a new chat or video call.

Go back to your profile and go to privacy. Turn on/off the ability to share online statuses or let people find you by name.

