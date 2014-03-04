After A Massive Failure, Sean Parker Has Changed His Video Chatting App

Two years ago, serial entrepreneur Sean Parker held a star-studded extravaganza to celebrate the launch of Airtime.
The video network that let you talk with strangers who shared your Facebook interests was hindered by technical issues and lack of interest before it eventually shut down.
Parker relaunched Airtime as OkHello last week. This free social networking app lets users create video chats with friends and family and share photos, stickers, texts and more.
It’s available for iOS and Android.
Here's the main menu. Tap the three options below to use a different part of the app. Start with Find Friends.
Next, tap the plus icon in the upper-right corner to start a chat once you find the people you'd like to talk to.
This is what a chat room looks like. At the top, swipe the camera icon to the right to begin a video call.
Tap the cog icon in the top-right corner to enter room settings. Decide if you want to schedule a call, mute chat sounds and more.
Go back to the main menu and click on profile. You can share this information with followers on Facebook or Instagram.
Go back to your profile and go to privacy. Turn on/off the ability to share online statuses or let people find you by name.
