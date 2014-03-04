After A Massive Failure, Sean Parker Has Changed His Video Chatting App

Two years ago, serial entrepreneur Sean Parker held a star-studded extravaganza to celebrate the launch of Airtime.

The video network that let you talk with strangers who shared your Facebook interests was hindered by technical issues and lack of interest before it eventually shut down.

Parker relaunched Airtime as OkHello last week. This free social networking app lets users create video chats with friends and family and share photos, stickers, texts and more.

It’s available for iOS and Android.

