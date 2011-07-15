Spotify Signals A Golden Age Of Music

Photo: YouTube The Daily Beast Video

[Editor’s Note: Spotify investor Sean Parker was also the cofounder of Napster and Facebook’s first president.]Today represents the realisation of a dream.



For a decade I have waited for a music service that could rekindle my excitement about music by enabling music to be shared freely across the world—all the while empowering artists to reap the economic benefits of selling their music.

Spotify is the service I have been waiting for.

Since Napster, the recorded music business has been steadily declining and, until now, there has been no light at the end of the tunnel. Today’s historic announcement marks the reversal of this downward trend and the beginning of a return to growth by the recorded music business.

Spotify promises to get people excited about music again, and the result will be a new golden age of music—more people discovering and listening to more music than ever before. Spotify is removing the barriers to sharing music with friends so that music can move freely and find its fans organically. In this hyper-efficient system, great music will find its natural audience. This means that more artists will find success, more fans will discover them, and artists will make more money selling their music than they thought possible. The rusty gears of the record business will turn again.

Since Spotify takes music viral, listening to music online is finally going to be a social experience. (Just like it’s always been offline.) And by making music social, the experience of discovering and listening to new music will be more fun than ever before. While Spotify can be downloaded and used for free on the desktop, users of Spotify will need to purchase content when they want to take music with them “on the go” via their iPod or iPhone.

In this sense, Spotify is the answer to piracy: migrating millions of piracy-based music fans to a legitimate platform where their consumption of music can be monetized, and the artists who dedicate their lives to creating music can finally get paid.

