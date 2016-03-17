Why Sean Parker's plan to stream movies still in theatres for $50 could work

Billionaire Sean Parker made his name by forever disrupting the music industry with Napster. Now he’s aiming for the movie business. He’s currently shopping his latest venture: The Screening Room, and he already has the support of many titans of the movie business such as Steven Spielberg and JJ Abrams.

The Screening Room would allow first-run movies playing in theatres to be streamed to a set-top box in your home. Each movie rental would cost $50. While the idea is already getting some pushback from some theatre owners and studios, it’s easy to see the product’s potential upside.

Produced by Graham Flanagan

