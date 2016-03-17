US

Why Sean Parker's plan to stream movies still in theatres for $50 could work

Graham Flanagan

Billionaire Sean Parker made his name by forever disrupting the music industry with Napster. Now he’s aiming for the movie business. He’s currently shopping his latest venture: The Screening Room, and he already has the support of many titans of the movie business such as Steven Spielberg and JJ Abrams.

The Screening Room would allow first-run movies playing in theatres to be streamed to a set-top box in your home. Each movie rental would cost $50. While the idea is already getting some pushback from some theatre owners and studios, it’s easy to see the product’s potential upside.

Produced by Graham Flanagan

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.