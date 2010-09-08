Facebook's First Prez Sean Parker: “I’ve Helped Change The World, At Least Three Times”

Sean Parker, founder of Napster and mentor to Mark Zuckerberg, is about to be portrayed as a pushy, greedy jerk by Justin Timberlake in The Social Network, a stylised account of Facebook’s founding.



One particularly damning scene from the movie has Parker’s character in the middle of a party where teenage girls allow guests to snort cocaine off their chests.

That’s not the sort of legacy Parker wants for himself. Hoping to dull the impact of the Social Network, Parker allowed Facebook’s (essentially) official biographer, David Kirkpatrick, to profile him for Vanity Fair.

“I’ve helped change the world, at least three times,” Parker tells Kirkpatrick. He’s talking about Facebook, Napster, and something else we can’t figure out. (Plaxo? Founders Fund? Eh.)

Regardless, Parker isn’t the only person that thinks highly of Parker. Kirkpatrick’s piece is stuffed with glowing quotes from Valley bigwigs and celebrities. (Though, to his credit, Kirkpatrick warns that Parker was calling people trying to “script their comments,” so he would seem impressive.)

Parker’s influence worked. There’s hardly a negative word in the piece. Here’s the big glowing quotes:

Matt Cohler, an early Facebook employee: “Napster and Facebook are two of the most significant companies in the history of the Internet…and in both cases Parker spotted them earlier than anyone — other than the people who invented them.”

Dustin Moskovitz, Facebook co-founder, at least pokes fun at Parker, while propping him up: “Sean probably deserves less credit for turning Facebook into what it is than he thinks he does, but also more credit than anybody else thinks he does.”

Reid Hoffman, founder of LinkedIn, and board member at Gowalla with Parker: “This is Parker’s pattern — great idea, work like the devil, then disappear for a while.”

Peter Thiel, an early Facebook investor: “I’ve told Sean he may be the long-lost grandson of Howard Hughes—a brilliant entrepreneur who is somehow transforming the United States and yet is not understood by society. Sean is one of the great serial entrepreneurs of his generation, someone who is really changing the world and turning the wheel of history.”

Ashton Kutcher: “Sean is a genius, no question.”

Jimmy Wales: “He gets things very quickly…He’s incredibly intense and engaged about ideas.”

Sean Lennon: “His brain is like the technological equivalent of the Library of Alexandria. He’s really one of the smartest people I’ve ever met — and that’s an understatement.”

Trudie Styler, wife of Sting: “He was just so lovely with everyone, and kind. A higher being. I’m very fond of him.”

Even anonymously people don’t want to insult him. This quote comes from an anonymous source: “He’s one of the most generous people I know…Also one of the flakiest.”

See Also: Meet Facebook’s (Soon-To-Be) Billionaires

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.