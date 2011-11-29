Sean Parker Is Worried No One Takes Him Seriously

Photo: YouTube The Daily Beast Video

Sean Parker is still just a big nerd, according to his friends.But the Napster founder and early Facebook champion started caring about his image after the release of “The Social Network,” they tell Page Six Magazine.



“I think he feels people don’t take him seriously. People still think that he just happened to be in the right place at the right time. People often think of him as being like the character … in the movie. Which, like any caricature, often fits gross dimensions, but the reality is often more interesting and complicated,” John Perry Barlow says. (Apparently, Parker met the former Grateful Dead lyricist after he started Napster.)

Page Six also gets a quote from Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun, who think his friend Sean should get out of New York.

“New York is the city that never sleeps. I think for a person like Sean, it’s good to be in a city that sleeps,” he says.

