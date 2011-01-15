Sean Parker First Read The 'Social Network' Script At Sting's Stunning Villa In Italy (And You Can, Too)

Photo: Flickr/Andrew Mager

This probably lessened the sting.Napster founder and Mark Zuckerberg mentor Sean Parker (he was portrayed by Justin Timberlake) first read the script for the Social Network while visiting Sting and wife Trudy Styler’s Tuscany villa Il Palagio.



The following nugget is to be found in this month’s feature on the tantric couple and their high voltage “tawdry” marriage.

Onstage and off, Sting and Styler give new meaning to hosts with the most. Every summer, at their estate and vineyard in Tuscany, Il Palagio, they host a retreat for writers, scientists, and thinkers of all flavours. “It was my idea, because I’m a very curious person,” Styler explains. Last year, Bob Geldof, environmentalist Zac Goldsmith, author Khaled Hosseini, Napster cofounder Sean Parker (“He was reading the Social Network script, saying, ‘They don’t make me sound very nice'”), and others gathered to make presentations and throw around ideas. “Then,” Styler laughs, “you can have as much wine as you want.”

Hooray for wine.

Feeling left out? Turns out you don’t have to wait for Sting to issue you a personal invitation. The couple has made rooms at the Il Palagio available for rent.

