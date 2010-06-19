Sean Parker: Facebook Won Because Of MySpace's "Gross Incompetence"

One time Facebook President Sean Parker, speaking at FastCompany’s Innovation Uncensored conference, took the opportunity to absolutely dump on MySpace.



Sean began by pointing out that Friendster let MySpace into the game through its negligent management. There’s nothing controversial there, that’s pretty much conventional wisdom.

But then he went on to argue that Facebook never should have had a chance either; MySpace blew a sure thing through systematic, gross incompetence.

Fun stuff:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.