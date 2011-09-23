Sean Parker: "I'm Incredibly Happy" With Facebook's Changes

Photo: YouTube The Daily Beast Video

Sean Parker, Facebook’s first president, took to his Facebook wall over the last day to share what he thinks about the social network’s new and impending changes.We’re just minutes away from the announcement, where we’re hearing Facebook will get a major revamp.



Parker provides a lot of constructive criticism, but says he’s happy with what Facebook is doing in the end.

Here are some excerpts of what he said in a few separate wall posts:

“Finally, a useful and well integrated list capability… The idea that a list is really a way of filtering your

feed, first and foremost, is one that I’ve wanted for quite a long time.”

“On the topic of list building, which seems to be a hot topic at the moment. It’s not that lists are a huge

breakthrough. It’s just that they represent a departure from the philosophy that Facebook has had for

years… specifically the idea that users don’t want these tools, they don’t want to think, they don’t want

to do anything that might be construed as work to get a better experience. When in fact this is exactly

what Facebook users wanted all along — control.”

“But just to be absolutely clear, lest anyone misinterpret my ranting, I’m incredibly happy with where

the product is headed and this is a proud moment to be an owner and friend of the company.”

We’ll be covering f8 live. Tune in at 1 p.m. Eastern for coverage!

