Billionaire Sean Parker's Wedding Will Be In June, And It Is Going To Look A Game Of Thrones Episode

Alyson Shontell

AP ImagesAlexandra Lenas and Sean Parker will be married in June.Alexandra Lenas and Sean Parker have been engaged since February 2011, and last year they had a child together, Winter Victoria Parker.

They’ve settled on a date for their wedding, which will be in Big Sur, California on June 1.

The theme?

Medieval, according to the New York Post.

Guests don’t have to worry about coming up with their own costumes. Lenas and Parker will be providing custom-made medieval costumes for them all.

The invitations have been sent, and they’re designed to look like a scroll.  It could easily end up looking like an episode of Game of Thrones, one person tells NYP. But Lenas and Parker like to dress up. They’ve appeared in public with highlighted hair as Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, and as “The Birds” for Halloween.

We’re still waiting to receive our invitation.

While we’re all waiting, get to know the gorgeous and talented woman Sean Parker is marrying.

Alexandra out at a birthday party with friends in 2008

Photo courtesy of Guest of a Guest

Photo courtesy of Guest of a Guest

Photo courtesy of Guest of a Guest

Photo courtesy of Guest of a Guest

Alexandra with fashion photographer Scott Buccheit

Photo courtesy of Guest of a Guest

Listen, it's not easy to make a solo cup look glamorous

Photo courtesy of Guest of a Guest

College!

Photo courtesy of Guest of a Guest

Photo courtesy of Guest of a Guest

Photo courtesy of Guest of a Guest

Photo courtesy of Guest of a Guest

She sings beautifully.

She dances well too.

Here's the couple just before they got engaged, in January 2011.

Here's Parker with his bride-to-be at a pre-Grammy gala last year.

And she's supportive of Parker. Here she is at his launch of his startup, Airtime, last summer.

Now don't miss:

