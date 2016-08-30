Tech billionaire Sean Parker reportedly just bought a third adjacent townhouse in New York City

invision/AP Images, Google Street View Sean Parker now reportedly owns three adjacent homes on West 10th Street.

In what appears to be another move towards a megamansion, Sean Parker has bought a third townhouse on West 10th Street in New York City, The New York Post reported.

The new addition is directly adjacent to two other townhouses Parker already owns — one, a $20 million carriage house commonly called “Bacchus House,” and the other a $16.5 million home next door.

According to The Post, the most recently purchased home was being renovated in preparation for being listed for sale. It was reportedly set to be listed with Compass for $22 million, but Parker purchased it before the listing was public.

If Parker is indeed planning to combine the three homes into one mansion, he’ll have to get the plans approved by the Landmarks Preservation Commission. If the recent experience of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and Stryker Corporation heir Jon Stryker is any indication, that won’t necessarily be an easy task.

Parker was Facebook’s first president and founded Napster, Plaxo, and Brigade Media. He also previously served as a partner at Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund. Parker’s net worth has been estimated to be about $2.4 billion.

Parker did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment.

