Sean Parker: Apple Tried To Keep Spotify Out Of The United States

Spotify investor Sean Parker.

Photo: YouTube The Daily Beast Video

Spotify board member and early Facebook president Sean Parker believes Apple tried to block Spotify from launching in the United States.”There was some indication that was happening,” Parker said, according to a number of Tweets flowing out of AllThingsD’s D10 conference.



Parker also said there was a sense that Apple, the dominant digital-music retailer thanks to iTunes, felt threatened by Spotify, Reuters reporter Alexei Oreskovic tweeted.

Unlike iTunes, which sells music by the song or album, Spotify lets users listen to music either for free with ads or with a paid, ad-free subscription.

