Sean Parker And Fiance Living In Plaza Hotel For 1.5 Years While Parker's $20 Million NYC Townhouse Gets Renovated

AP ImagesSean Parker and his fiance Alexandra Lenas have no problem burning cash.



The couple, worth an estimated $2 billion from Parker’s time at Facebook, is reportedly living in New York City’s Plaza Hotel while their 6-story townhouse in Greenwich Villiage is being renovated.

They’ve been living at the Plaza since December, Daily Mail reports. Parker purchased the townhouse in 2011 for $20 million.

Meanwhile, Parker and his fiance are also throwing a wedding this summer that will cost an estimated $9 million, complete with custom-made costumes for each guest and the building of Hollywood-style backdrops.

