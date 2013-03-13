'The Bachelor' Picks A Bride, Gets Engaged — Here's Today's Buzz

Photo: Warner Bros / Facebook

“The Great Gatsby” has been selected to open the Cannes Film Festival.

Disney is making a live-action “Beauty and the Beast,” despite the fact that director Guillermo Del Toro is already doing the same thing for Warner Bros.

Jada Pinkett-Smith slammed media “bullying” of Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Rihanna and more in a thoughtful Facebook post titled “Are we bullying our young artists?”

Former ABC soap operas, “All My Children” and “One Life to Live” will return online starting April 29 for free on Prospect Park’s The Online Network.

Russell Brand is being sued for $185K in damages for a car crash suit that he claims he isn’t responsible for.

Rihanna’s mum got really mad at her for posting nearly naked pics on Instagram. “She went crazy on me, I was like, embarrassed. I felt like I got my arse whipped in front of my class at school! She humbled the f— out of me.”

Meanwhile, mother-of-two, Tina Fey, told a photographer to “f— off.”

John Stamos is missing a tooth, but he doesn’t seem to mind.

“The Bachelor” Sean Lowe got engaged on last night’s season finale to — SPOILER ALERT — Catherine Giudici. He has also just been named the final “Dancing with the Stars” cast member, while one of Sean’s top 4 lady picks, Desiree Hartsock — an L.A. based bridal stylist — has been named the new “Bachelorette.”

Watch a clip from last night’s “Bachelor” below:



