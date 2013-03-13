'The Bachelor' Picks A Bride, Gets Engaged — Here's Today's Buzz

Photo: Warner Bros / Facebook
- “The Great Gatsby” has been selected to open the Cannes Film Festival.
- Disney is making a live-action “Beauty and the Beast,” despite the fact that director Guillermo Del Toro is already doing the same thing for Warner Bros.
- Jada Pinkett-Smith slammed media “bullying” of Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Rihanna and more in a thoughtful Facebook post titled “Are we bullying our young artists?”
- Former ABC soap operas, “All My Children” and “One Life to Live” will return online starting April 29 for free on Prospect Park’s The Online Network.
- Russell Brand is being sued for $185K in damages for a car crash suit that he claims he isn’t responsible for.
- Rihanna’s mum got really mad at her for posting nearly naked pics on Instagram. “She went crazy on me, I was like, embarrassed. I felt like I got my arse whipped in front of my class at school! She humbled the f— out of me.”
- Meanwhile, mother-of-two, Tina Fey, told a photographer to “f— off.”
- John Stamos is missing a tooth, but he doesn’t seem to mind.
- “The Bachelor” Sean Lowe got engaged on last night’s season finale to — SPOILER ALERT — Catherine Giudici. He has also just been named the final “Dancing with the Stars” cast member, while one of Sean’s top 4 lady picks, Desiree Hartsock — an L.A. based bridal stylist — has been named the new “Bachelorette.”
Watch a clip from last night’s “Bachelor” below:
