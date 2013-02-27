Democratic Congressman Explodes At Fox News' Sean Hannity And Calls Him 'Immoral' And A Liar

Photo: Fox News

Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison and Fox News host Sean Hannity battled in a contentious interview Tuesday night, which ended in the exchange being cut short after Ellison called Hannity a liar and “immoral.”Ellison and Hannity got heated on the subject of the sequester. Ellison repeatedly questioned Hannity’s journalistic ethics, calling him a “shill for the Republican Party” and the “worst excuse for a journalist I’ve ever seen.”



Hannity fired back, telling Ellison that he was not a registered Republican, but rather a “registered conservative.”

The two argued over the impending cuts of the sequester, which Hannity said was the fault of President Barack Obama and Democrats. Ellison tried to shift back blame to Republicans, saying the Budget Control Act was the work of Republicans bartering over raising the debt ceiling. Much of the talk, though, devolved into indecipherable crosstalk.

But their talk got exceptionally heated when Hannity asked Ellison whether the country’s debt was “immoral.”

“You’re immoral!” Ellison shot back.

“I’m immoral?” Hannity said, caught off-guard. “I didn’t do anything that’s immoral.”

“You say things that aren’t true!” Ellison said.

Watch the interview below, courtesy of Mediaite:



