Hannity goes on Twitter tirade, says he'll blame GOP 'arseholes' critical of Trump if Clinton wins

Sean Hannity turned to Twitter late Thursday night to unload on conservative journalists critical of Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Hannity, a Fox News host and one of the most influential conservative pundits in the country, initially trained his fire on Bret Stephens, the deputy editorial page editor of The Wall Street Journal.

Earlier in the day, Stephens had called Hannity the “dumbest anchor” on Fox News, linking to a story about how the popular host said he was a “little sick and tired” of the Republican establishment criticising Trump.

Hannity fired back:

Wsj genius. Where were u when Boehner punted on the power of the purse a added nearly 5 trillion in new debt? https://t.co/oaH1b92PFS

— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 5, 2016

Where were you when R party refused to use the power of the purse to defund Obamacare ? https://t.co/oaH1b92PFS

— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 5, 2016

Where were you dumbass when in 2014 R’s said the would stop Obama’s illegal and unconstitutional exec amnesty? https://t.co/oaH1b92PFS

— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 5, 2016

It’s arrogant, elitist, enablers like you that never hold R’s accountable that created the opening for Trump!! https://t.co/oaH1b92PFS

— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 5, 2016

If Hillary wins I will hold arseholes like you accountable. You will be responsible for her Supreme ct selections..,, https://t.co/oaH1b92PFS

— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 5, 2016

Hannity then began to address criticism he was receiving from other users on Twitter.

“If Hillary wins, it’s because you and Trump and your ilk do not deserve to hold the future of the United States in your hands,” Robert Stribley, a self-described political junkie, tweeted to the Fox News host.

That earned him a response from Hannity:

So republican primary voters had nothing to do with this. Lol. Laughable. Sounds like you are mad at the voters! https://t.co/NRzN41JLym

— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 5, 2016

“You have all the self control on Twitter that Trump does,” Stribley fired back.

Hannity said he actually doesn’t spend much time on the social media platform:

I actually spend little time on Twitter. But I have fun mixing it up. https://t.co/18Nwk5Va5q — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 5, 2016

The Fox News host then blasted Charles Cooke, editor of National Review Online, who had tweeted a critical message at him.

Where were u when weak pathetic Boehner & Co allowed the POTUS to accumulate more debt than all 43 pres combined https://t.co/U0LWTPLzOw — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 5, 2016

Hannity has been one of the fiercest backers of Trump.

On Thursday, he slammed Republican leadership for not fully supporting the GOP nominee and said he would be “pointing the finger directly” at them if he loses the election to Hillary Clinton.

