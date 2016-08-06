Hannity goes on Twitter tirade, says he'll blame GOP 'arseholes' critical of Trump if Clinton wins

Oliver Darcy

Sean Hannity turned to Twitter late Thursday night to unload on conservative journalists critical of Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Hannity, a Fox News host and one of the most influential conservative pundits in the country, initially trained his fire on Bret Stephens, the deputy editorial page editor of The Wall Street Journal.

Earlier in the day, Stephens had called Hannity the “dumbest anchor” on Fox News, linking to a story about how the popular host said he was a “little sick and tired” of the Republican establishment criticising Trump.

Hannity fired back:

Hannity then began to address criticism he was receiving from other users on Twitter.

“If Hillary wins, it’s because you and Trump and your ilk do not deserve to hold the future of the United States in your hands,” Robert Stribley, a self-described political junkie, tweeted to the Fox News host.

That earned him a response from Hannity:

“You have all the self control on Twitter that Trump does,” Stribley fired back.

Hannity said he actually doesn’t spend much time on the social media platform:

The Fox News host then blasted Charles Cooke, editor of National Review Online, who had tweeted a critical message at him. 

Hannity has been one of the fiercest backers of Trump.

On Thursday, he slammed Republican leadership for not fully supporting the GOP nominee and said he would be “pointing the finger directly” at them if he loses the election to Hillary Clinton.

