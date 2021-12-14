Sean Hannity urged Mark Meadows to get Trump to ‘make a statement’ and ‘ask people to leave the Capitol’ on January 6

Fox News host Sean Hannity. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File

Fox News host Sean Hannity tried urging Trump to stop the rioting at the Capitol on January 6.

“Can he make a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol,” Hannity texted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The January 6 committee revealed the texts during a hearing on Monday.

As a violent crowd descended on the Capitol on January 6, Fox News host Sean Hannity sought to get then-President Donald Trump to stop the chaos.

“Can he make a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol,” Hannity urged then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, according to texts revealed by the House select committee investigating January 6.

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, vice chair of the committee, read the text aloud during a hearing on Monday, which reveals a stunning difference between Hannity’s private reading of the situation and public portrayal of the riot.

On his Fox News show a few hours after the attack, Hannity floated the conspiracy theory that groups like antifa may have infiltrated the crowd.

“Then we had the reports that groups like antifa, other radical groups — I don’t know the names of all of them — that they were there to cause trouble,” Hannity said at the time.

The FBI said its found no evidence that groups such as antifa had been involved in the riot. At least 719 people have been charged in connection to the riot so far.

Cheney also read out texts sent on January 6 by other Fox News anchors, including Laura Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade, who similarly tried to spur Trump into action.

Kilmeade texted Meadows: “Please get him on TV. Destroying everything you have accomplished.”

“Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy,” Ingraham texted Meadows.

But on the air that night, both Kilmeade and Ingraham cast doubt on the fact that Trump supporters were behind the insurrection.

“I do not know Trump supporters that have ever demonstrated violence that I know of in a big situation,” Kilmeade said.

“I’ve been to a lot of these rallies. I know you, you both have covered them. I have never seen that before. Ever,” Ingraham said.

These messages, submitted by Meadows, were revealed as the committee recommended to hold him in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena to appear before the panel. The House is expected to vote on the contempt charges on Tuesday.

A Fox News spokesperson did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Hannity and Trump had a reported falling out in late 2020