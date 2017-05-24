Sean Hannity backs off Seth Rich conspiracy 'at this time'

After days of spreading conspiracy theories about Seth Rich, a murdered Democratic National Committee staffer, Fox News host Sean Hannity offered an apparently conditional retraction on Tuesday night.

Hannity said he would be not discuss the story “at this time.”

“I totally and completely understand how upset, how hard this is on this family, especially over the recent coverage of Seth’s death,” Hannity said during his Tuesday night program. “I’ve been communicating with them. I got a very heartfelt note. I also sent them a heartfelt note back.”

“Out of respect for the family’s wishes,” Hannity continued. “For now, I am not discussing this matter at this time.”

Hannity has been accused of proliferating the conspiracy that Rich was somehow involved in WikiLeaks’ controversial email dump from DNC staffers, prior to the 2016 US presidential election.

Rich was shot in the back in what appears to be a botched robbery near his home.

“Snowflakes with anger issues and impulse control issues. U must believe the “robbery” gone bad story!!,” a tweet from Hannity said.

Although Hannity expressed his condolences to Rich’s family, at the end of the segment, he appeared to qualify his decision to stop covering the topic.

“There are so many issues here, not the least of which is the Democratic push of their Russia narrative … there’s something clearly happening here,” Hannity said. “The ‘destroy-Trump media’ … They have been pushing the Russian tinfoil-hat conspiracy story with zero evidence.”

In a tweet sent toward the end of Hannity’s program Tuesday night, he wrote: “OK TO BE CLEAR, I am closer to the TRUTH than ever. Not only am I not stopping, I am working harder. Updates when available. Stay tuned!”

