'What the hell is taking you so long?': Hannity rips congressional Republicans for moving too slow on campaign promises

Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night laced into congressional Republicans, skewering GOP leadership for not acting quick enough to help President Donald Trump fulfil his campaign promises.

“What the hell is taking you so long?” Hannity asked during his opening monologue, adding that Trump is “ready to act.”

Hannity said that for years Republicans have repeatedly told voters if they controlled the White House and Congress they would cut taxes and “abolish Obamacare.”

“Well, guess what? These spineless, gutless, timid politicians have all three. They have the House, the Senate, and the White House,” Hannity said. “What’s their excuse now?”

The Fox News host said it was “time to put a marker in the sand.”

“I’m putting the GOP on notice!” Hannity exclaimed. “No more excuses, no more explanations. Go to work, roll up your sleeves, and do your job!”

Hannity told viewers that he has “had it up to here” with Republican leadership in Congress.

“I’ve had it with all of you!” he said. “All talk, no action politicians, as Donald Trump said during the campaign.”

“If you can’t do your job, guess what? Go back to wherever the hell you came from, because the American people are sick and tired of inaction,” he continued. “They voted for change and they want to shake up Washington. Do your job or go home.”

Hannity’s vocal criticism of Republicans in Congress reflects growing dissatisfaction Trump-boosters in conservative media have expressed lately, both about the administration and about congressional leadership.

Earlier this week, internet news mogul Matt Drudge said the Republican Party “should be sued for fraud” for not taking action to fulfil campaign promises soon enough.

Conservative journalists have also pressed White House press secretary Sean Spicer in recent days, asking when Trump would move on various promises he made along the campaign trail.

