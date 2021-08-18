Sean Hannity plugged MyPillow while talking about Americans stranded in Kabul: ‘I bet you’re not sleeping’

Sean Hannity. Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Hannity hawked MyPillow while talking about Americans who haven’t been able to leave Afghanistan.

“I bet you’re not sleeping. I don’t even think MyPillow can do it,” he said.

MyPillow’s CEO is a vocal Trump supporter who has spread election conspiracy theories.

Fox News host Sean Hannity plugged MyPillow as he talked about Americans stuck in Kabul after the Taliban’s takeover.

On his radio show, “The Sean Hannity Show,” on Tuesday, he asked rhetorically: “How would you like to be in Kabul today, as an American, and you can’t get to the airport? Where are you thinking your life is headed?”

He then added: “If you’re one of those family members, I bet you’re not sleeping. I don’t even think MyPillow can do it. MyPillow.com.”

“That’s where I go. I fall asleep faster, I stay asleep longer. These are going to be a lot of sleepless nights for so many of our fellow Americans. We’ve got to get them home.”

It was not clear whether this was as part of a paid sponsorship by MyPillow, and Insider has contacted Premiere Networks, which hosts Hannity’s radio show, for comment. The Daily Beast reported that MyPillow sponsors Hannity’s radio show.

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, has become a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump in recent months, and has often promoted baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.