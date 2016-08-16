Sean Hannity rails against 'little pipsqueak' Brian Stelter and media for coverage of Trump

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images Sean Hannity during a 2014 segment.

Fox News anchor Sean Hannity lashed out at CNN’s Brian Stelter again over his criticism of Hannity’s willingness to lend credence to unproven conspiracy theories.

In an appearance of “Fox and Friends” on Tuesday, the Fox anchor singled out Stelter among a number of media figures who Hannity alleged were “in the tank” for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

“You’ve got this little pipsqueak named Brian Stelter. And he allowed this arrogant professor from this arrogant professor from the Kennedy School of Journalism to talk about Trump being a demagogue and demagogue’s like Trump becoming dictators,” Hannity said of a guest of Stelter’s show.

“That’s the type of coverage that CNN offers in this presidential race.”

The Fox News host then said the media was doubling up against Trump and that the press “literally kisses Hillary Clinton’s arse and Obama’s arse every day.”

Hannity’s remarks came as many media figures, including Stelter, have pointed out the Fox News hosts penchant for turning over his airwaves to conspiracy theorists and interview subjects spouting unfounded or contradictory theories about the Clintons.

In the past month, Stelter has repeatedly criticised Hannity’s willingness to give significant air time to baseless and unproven theories about Clinton’s health and whether the election is rigged. On Sunday’s episode of “Reliable Sources,” the CNN anchor criticised Hannity for bringing on doctors to watch clips of Clinton and speculate about potential health issues.

“That was reckless speculation by Sean Hannity. All of it,” Stelter said.

“Hannity is not interested in the truth about Clinton’s health. If he was, he could’ve interviewed people who were actually there during the episodes that he’s exploiting.”

Watch the segment:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

