Sean Hannity Hammers Romney For Not Playing The Jeremiah Wright Card On Obama

Since the New York Times reported this morning that a Romney-supportive super PAC was planning to use a Jeremiah Wright-themed campaign ad, Mitt Romney has taken an altogether non-committal tone.



In an interview with TownHall.com, he distanced himself from the planned ads and said he “repudiated” them. Later, when it emerged that he had addressed the Jeremiah Wright issue with Sean Hannity earlier in the campaign, he said, “I stand by what I said, whatever that was.” Here’s the video, from BuzzFeed:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Not good enough, says Hannity, who took to his radio show today to urge Romney to play the Jeremiah Wright card as a legitimate campaign issue.

You can listen to the audio here, per Right Wing Scoop.

Hannity plays the clip of Romney “repudiating” the Wright strategy, saying that this election is about the economy, which it is, and that he will highlight that, not personal issues.

Hannity responds with something appropriate:

“How is it a personal attack to try and get to the understanding of the man and the thinking of a president that just shows — for example, he shows none of the political skills, the pragmatic side, triangulation, if you want to call it — maybe wisdom, even if you want to call it … of, say, a Bill Clinton.”

Got all that and how it applies to Jeremiah Wright?

Hannity continues:

“This explains a lot. He was fortified — so fortified and inspired by Reverend Wright that he would listen to tapes of him as he drove around. … I think these things are important.”

Hannity has been on the Jeremiah Wright train for what seems like forever. As early as March 2008, in fact (for some reason, that’s no longer available on the Fox News website).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.