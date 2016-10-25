Sean Hannity to interview subject of National Enquirer story on Clinton

Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday will interview an individual who accused Hillary Clinton without evidence of being a secret “sex freak” in a recent National Enquirer article.

The news was announced by the tabloid magazine in a press release and posted to Hannity’s official Fox News website.

Last week, the National Enquirer cited an unidentified person who claimed to be a former Clinton operative to accuse the Democratic presidential candidate of going on “illicit romps with both men AND women.”

“I arranged a meeting for Hillary and a woman in an exclusive Beverly Hills hotel,” the anonymous person told the tabloid magazine, among other things, in a sensational story not backed up with supporting evidence.

The National Enquirer regularly publishes bombshell claims with no evidence to support its stories and is dismissed by most news organisations.

Hannity has said that he plans to do everything in his power to help elect Clinton’s opponent, Donald Trump, president. In the past, he has broken Fox News editorial standards to do so.

A Fox News spokesperson did not respond to an inquiry about whether Hannity giving platform to a National Enquirer subject was in keeping with network editorial standards.

