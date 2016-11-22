Sean Hannity questions Megyn Kelly over allegation some hosts were 'acting' when they asked Trump tough questions

Fox News host Sean Hannity questioned his colleague, Megyn Kelly, in a lengthy series of tweets that started Sunday evening and stretched into Monday morning.

Hannity was reacting to remarks Kelly made in an interview that aired Sunday. She alleged certain TV hosts who supported President-elect Donald Trump were just “acting” when they asked him tough questions.

As one of the fiercest pro-Trump hosts on cable news, Hannity seemed to be under the impression that Kelly was perhaps referring to him:

No idea who @megynkelly is talking about. When I asked ?’s about Justices, The wall, Refugees, Obamacare, economy etc I wanted real answers! https://t.co/AZxax2rpur

— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 20, 2016

I would love to know who was “Acting”. https://t.co/AZxax2rpur

— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 20, 2016

Curious who she was referring to. I am transparent, I want to defeat Isis, protect the homeland and get people out of poverty and working! https://t.co/tranPp7y2k

— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 20, 2016

I’m just curious. All year long I talked about the number of people not working in poverty on food stamps I wanted real answers and got them https://t.co/62F0etYnxS

— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 20, 2016

Of course it matters. As far as I know I was the only “Pro Trump Host” on cable in the country. And I do not “act” I pray we can fix the USA https://t.co/DHYzaBWTnj

— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 21, 2016

Kelly did not respond on Twitter.

Hannity feuded with Kelly in October after she said Trump was avoiding “unsafe spaces” and instead only appearing on shows like “Hannity.”

The two hosts later made up, explaining in a tweet days later: “We’re Irish. It’s complicated.”

Kelly most recently came under subtle fire from Bill O’Reilly, who implied that her new book, “Settle For More,” made Fox News “look bad.”

