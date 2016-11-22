Sean Hannity questions Megyn Kelly over allegation some hosts were 'acting' when they asked Trump tough questions

Oliver Darcy

Fox News host Sean Hannity questioned his colleague, Megyn Kelly, in a lengthy series of tweets that started Sunday evening and stretched into Monday morning.

Hannity was reacting to remarks Kelly made in an interview that aired Sunday. She alleged certain TV hosts who supported President-elect Donald Trump were just “acting” when they asked him tough questions.

As one of the fiercest pro-Trump hosts on cable news, Hannity seemed to be under the impression that Kelly was perhaps referring to him:

Kelly did not respond on Twitter.

Hannity feuded with Kelly in October after she said Trump was avoiding “unsafe spaces” and instead only appearing on shows like “Hannity.”

The two hosts later made up, explaining in a tweet days later: “We’re Irish. It’s complicated.”

Kelly most recently came under subtle fire from Bill O’Reilly, who implied that her new book, “Settle For More,” made Fox News “look bad.”

