Sean Hannity: 'I could see Marco being president one day'

Conservative radio host Sean Hannity said on his radio program Wednesday that he can see Florida Sen. Marco Rubio becoming president one day.

The remarks were made when a caller said he found Rubio’s life story inspiring, something with which Hannity agreed.

“I could see Marco being president one day,” Hannity said. “I really can.”

Hannity insisted throughout the GOP primaries that he was neutral, but many observers suspected he supported Donald Trump toward the end and tilted coverage in the real-estate mogul’s favour.

In one particular March episode of his television program, Hannity railed against Rubio, saying his attacks on Trump were “beyond the pale” of acceptance in a primary.

In contrast, Hannity has earned strong criticism for his unfailing support of Trump this election cycle. The talk show host has even gone as far as to ignore Fox News’ editorial standards to spin for the billionaire.

