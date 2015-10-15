Sean Hannity ended an awkward interview with a Democratic candidate by flinging money into the air

Fox News/screengrab Fox News host Sean Hannity flings money into the air while interviewing former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee (D).

Fox News host Sean Hannity had an awkward interview with former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee (D) after the Tuesday night Democratic presidential debate.

“You are the first Democratic presidential candidate to come onto my show. I got to thank you very much,” Hannity said to begin the discussion.

The two briefly exchanged some banter about Rhode Island but Hannity, a steadfast GOP advocate, quickly turned up the heat.

Once Chafee said he would give President Barack Obama an “A” on the economy, a visibly baffled Hannity started dishing out statistics to contradict that grade.

Later, Hannity repeatedly grilled Chafee for his support for raising taxes on the rich.

“This is not a quiz. But do you know what percentage of federal tax the 1% pays?” Hannity asked.

“It’s high,” Chafee responded.

Hannity then quizzed him on what percentage of the federal tax bill low-income earners pay, as Chafee attempted to shift the discussion to his argument that the wealthy are doing just fine.

“Tell me out of every dollar that a rich person makes, what per cent would you say is fair that should go government — state government, federal government, property taxes, income taxes, sales taxes — at what point do you say, ‘Enough is enough?'” Hannity inquired. “Give me a number.”

Chafee suggested that 60% might be a fair number.

After the two had a back-and-forth about that prospect, Hannity reached into his pocket and threw some money on the table for the government to take.

“Why should I work?” Hannity asked to end the interview.

