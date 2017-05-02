'The lies you've heard about me are not true': Sean Hannity denies he's looking to leave Fox News

Fox News host Sean Hannity took a moment out of his program Monday night to address rumours that he may be looking to leave the network.

Hannity hinted earlier in the day that he would address the rumours, and he saved it for the final minutes of his program.

“By the way, special thank you to all our friends in the media that were tuning in tonight, maybe for the first time. And all the lies you’ve heard about me are not true,” Hannity said.

The Daily Beast published a story hours earlier citing sources who said Hannity was looking for the exits after Fox News copresident Bill Shine resigned earlier in the day. Shine’s departure follows star anchor Bill O’Reilly’s high-profile ouster in the aftermath of a sexual-harassment scandal.

Last week, Hannity offered a public defence of Shine, saying his departure would mean “the total end” of Fox News “as we know it.”

When the report about Hannity caught some attention Monday afternoon, the Fox News host tweeted, “If I have anything to say about Fox News I will say it tonight at 10 est. All I’ll say now is this is true,” he said, pointing to an article from Independent Journal Review that countered assertions he was looking to leave the network.

