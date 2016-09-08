Sean Hannity and National Review's Jonah Goldberg get into heated Twitter fight over Donald Trump

Fox News host Sean Hannity and National Review columnist Jonah Goldberg sparred in a heated Twitter exchange over Donald Trump on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Goldberg, who had previously said Hannity’s attacks on the Never Trump movement was “like a puppy barking to protect its master,” tweeted on Tuesday night that he “can’t stand” Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton.

But, linking to a story about comedian Amy Schumer saying she would leave the US if Trump won the election, Goldberg said he “never understood” why people would do so:

That tweet prompted Hannity to sent a flurry of tweets to Goldberg:

The Fox News host eventually got to his “bottom line”:

Goldberg, who apparently did not see Hannity’s barrage of messages until he woke up, fired back a series of tweets to the Fox News host:

Hannity responded to Goldberg, arguing the GOP has “broken most of their promises in recent years”:

Goldberg accused Hannity of having “a role in setting impossible expectations”:

Hannity said Goldberg was sabotaging Trump’s chances:

Goldberg said he is “a conservative,” but “not a spinner”:

Hannity said he had “no spin”:

Goldberg said Trump “is not an honorable person” who “will sell out conservative in a heartbeat”:

The National Review columnist knocked Hannity for providing advice to Trump behind the scenes:

Hannity eventually stopped replying to Goldberg:

But Goldberg kept at it:

The Twitter battle eventually seemed to come to an end.

Hannity in recent weeks has been under fire from fellow conservatives who argue that he sold out his principles to support Trump. Last week, the radio talk-show host ranted against his critics, arguing they would all “own” a Clinton presidency for not enthusiastically endorsing Trump.

