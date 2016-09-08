Sean Hannity and National Review's Jonah Goldberg get into heated Twitter fight over Donald Trump

Fox News host Sean Hannity and National Review columnist Jonah Goldberg sparred in a heated Twitter exchange over Donald Trump on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Goldberg, who had previously said Hannity’s attacks on the Never Trump movement was “like a puppy barking to protect its master,” tweeted on Tuesday night that he “can’t stand” Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton.

But, linking to a story about comedian Amy Schumer saying she would leave the US if Trump won the election, Goldberg said he “never understood” why people would do so:

I can’t stand either candidate, but I ain’t leaving because I love my country. Never understood this crap. https://t.co/YjqZaftZYS

— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) September 7, 2016

That tweet prompted Hannity to sent a flurry of tweets to Goldberg:

OK Jonah, u called me a puppy dog and my comments about you a tirade. Not at all. But if HRC is elected u own it. https://t.co/WKtTod5ZiW

— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 7, 2016

Elections are about choices. “All have sinned and fallen short” Jonah, I assume that includes you. https://t.co/WKtTod5ZiW

— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 7, 2016

Your choice this election is DT vs HRC. https://t.co/WKtTod5ZiW

— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 7, 2016

The Fox News host eventually got to his “bottom line”:

Jonah the bottom line is you, NRO, WSJ, Romney Folks, Kristol, Kasich, Cruz and Jeb are helping to elect HRC. https://t.co/WKtTod5ZiW

— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 7, 2016

And my “puppy dog tirade” to you and others is quite simple. If she does win I will hold you responsible. Own it!!!! https://t.co/WKtTod5ZiW

— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 7, 2016

Goldberg, who apparently did not see Hannity’s barrage of messages until he woke up, fired back a series of tweets to the Fox News host:

Tfw you wake up to discover @seanhannity was getting “really serious you guys” about you while you slept

— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) September 7, 2016

Your choice from early on has been the man you’ve been advising behind the scenes. https://t.co/sVHzSkPJUO

— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) September 7, 2016

If Hillary crushes guy you’ve propped up all along you own it. If he wins & destroys conservatism you own that too. https://t.co/VduinzZzrZ

— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) September 7, 2016

In one of the Grimm tales, kids who don’t eat their veggies are told, “Watch out or Hannity will hold you personally responsible!” Scary!

— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) September 7, 2016

Sean bust out a logic textbook. The “oh noes” referred to you pretending to be some revered and feared enforcer. https://t.co/SN3SAzzWag

— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) September 7, 2016

Hannity responded to Goldberg, arguing the GOP has “broken most of their promises in recent years”:

The R party has broken most of their promises in recent years. “They” created this insurgency year. https://t.co/GAOLVhClJp

— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 7, 2016

Goldberg accused Hannity of having “a role in setting impossible expectations”:

That’s not unfair. Maybe you had a role in setting impossible expectations though? Just a thought. https://t.co/TDVjoz6aWh

— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) September 7, 2016

Hannity said Goldberg was sabotaging Trump’s chances:

No, if HRC wins its people LIKE YOU who will OWN the damage she will inflict on the country. Own it Jonah. https://t.co/hdqlzQBKW4

— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 7, 2016

And where is the “logic” in you “sabotaging” the only person who can prevent HRC from making supreme ct appointments https://t.co/2yEhPkh2AL

— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 7, 2016

Goldberg said he is “a conservative,” but “not a spinner”:

See I actually believe in that line I heard somewhere “Fair and Balanced.” I’m a conservative, but I’m not a spinner https://t.co/YhyVwfp5Ph

— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) September 7, 2016

Hannity said he had “no spin”:

No spin. Trump has a list of Supreme Ct justices, an energy plan, a tax plan, an immigration plan a refugee plan…. https://t.co/9sJfnxpz7y

— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 7, 2016

Goldberg said Trump “is not an honorable person” who “will sell out conservative in a heartbeat”:

I share a lot of those complaints Sean. Where we disagree is on Trump. He will sell out conservative in heartbeat. https://t.co/SDCSBnzF3O

— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) September 7, 2016

He brags that he will say whatever he needs to, to get a deal and then reneges. He is not an honorable person. https://t.co/wclOjG6OFG

— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) September 7, 2016

The National Review columnist knocked Hannity for providing advice to Trump behind the scenes:

Until it was reported that you were advising Trump behind the scenes, did you ever tell your viewers that? https://t.co/GJu7ZvWvmd

— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) September 7, 2016

Hannity eventually stopped replying to Goldberg:

My final tweet, as I have real work to do. If you choose to sabotage DT and HRC wins, then u will OWN the damage! https://t.co/9sJfnxpz7y

— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 7, 2016

But Goldberg kept at it:

I’ve got work too. But you were up all night tweeting at me while I was asleep, so I might need to catch up. https://t.co/fVsMozM6iX

— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) September 7, 2016

Amazing how “conservatism” has reached point where @tedcruz saying “vote your conscience” = sabotage. https://t.co/2gzTaUZfhb

— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) September 7, 2016

Except the thing is, I’m capable of saying when Trump gets it right. Hannity incapable of saying Trump ever wrong. https://t.co/tkWpanQFkS

— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) September 7, 2016

The Twitter battle eventually seemed to come to an end.

Hannity in recent weeks has been under fire from fellow conservatives who argue that he sold out his principles to support Trump. Last week, the radio talk-show host ranted against his critics, arguing they would all “own” a Clinton presidency for not enthusiastically endorsing Trump.

NOW WATCH: Clinton just released a brutal ad linking Trump to white supremacists



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.