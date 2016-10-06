Sean Hannity fires back at Megyn Kelly after she criticises Trump for only going on Hannity's show

Sean Hannity snapped at Megyn Kelly after she slammed Donald Trump for allegedly dodging “unsafe spaces” and mostly only giving interviews to Hannity.

The pro-Trump Fox News host, who repeatedly cited unscientific online polls to argue that Trump trounced Clinton after the first presidential debate, bashed Kelly on Twitter Wednesday night, accusing Kelly of supporting Hillary Clinton, and reminding her that Trump did appear on her show before.

@megynkelly u should be mad at @HillaryClinton Clearly you support her. And @realDonaldTrump did talk to u. https://t.co/vsQiNMgHut

— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) October 6, 2016

Moments later, Hannity fired again, alleging that Trump has appeared on multiple networks, and accusing Clinton of hiding and dodging questions.

Where is Hillary? Trump is on ABC CBS NBC CNN and yes me too!! HRC hides and gets questions from nobody. https://t.co/iVoYkcdRhH

— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) October 6, 2016

Kelly did call out both Clinton and Trump for allegedly sticking to their comfort zones instead of confronting hard-hitting questions. She criticised Clinton for sitting down for an interview with singer Mary J. Blige and “using her name to hit” Trump instead of doing an interview with her.

Kelly also jabbed Trump: “Donald Trump, with all due respect to my friend at 10:00, will go on Hannity and pretty much only Hannity and will not venture out to the unsafe spaces these days, which doesn’t exactly expand the tent.”

Watch Kelly criticise the Manhattan billionaire below:

Megyn Kelly: “with all due respect,” Trump “will go on Hannity and pretty much only Hannity, and will not venture out to the unsafe spaces” pic.twitter.com/PTqrymbjvw

— Brendan Karet (@bad_takes) October 6, 2016

