The Feds Capture One Of Their Most Wanted Fugitives

Sean Gauthia

Photo: U.S. Secret Service

A man wanted for a whole host of bank crimes, as well as aggravated identity theft, is back in federal custody.U.S. Marshals captured Sean Gauthia yesterday in Van Nuys, Calif., the U.S. Secret Service tweeted Tuesday afternoon.



Gauthia was indicted in Sept. 2011 for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, five counts of bank fraud, and three counts of aggravated identity theft, according to the Secret Service’s Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Before he caught the fed’s eye, Gauthia was convicted for rape and manslaughter. He was wanted by the Los Angeles Police Department as well for failing to register as a sex offender.

In an interesting twist, Gauthia owns an attack-trained German Shepherd, according to the Secret Service.

No details about his arrest were immediately available but we’ll update this story as we learn more.

DON’T MISS: The 10 Most Intriguing White Collar Fugitives >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.