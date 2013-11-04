LA Galaxy Player Scores A Great Goal On A Violently Swerving Shot

The L.A. Galaxy beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 in the first leg of their MLS playoff series thanks to a spectacular goal from defender Sean Franklin.

In the 48th minute Franklin ran on to a botched cross from Robbie Keane and smoked a shot into the back of the net.

The bend on the shot was unreal. It started at the center of the goal and swerved hard into the inside of the right post.

Bend it (via @MLS_Analyst):

Here’s the full video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.