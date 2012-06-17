Arizona Man Tells Cops That Another Boy Stole Pot From His Son

Sean Corwin, of Surprise, Ariz., told Sgt. Mark Ortega that his son was owed $400 for a drug deal that went awry, according to azcentral.com.



Corwin’s 16-year-old son allegedly met up in a local park with a 14-year-old boy who quickly ran home, pot in hand, never having forked over the $400 asking price.

Police believe the father was using his son as a pawn in the exchange. Corwin is being charged with possession of marijuana for sale, sale of marijuana to a minor and possession of a firearm during a drug offence. His teenage son also faces charges for possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale, and was sent to a local juvenile facility along with the 14-year-old boy, who is expected to be charged with possession of marijuana.

