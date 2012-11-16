Sean Connery Almost Made An Appearance In 'Skyfall'

Photo: screencap

Sean Connery back as Bond? Not quite.



In a nod to 50 years of Bond, Mendes told The Huffington Post the first actor to play the infamous 007 could have made a cameo in the latest film.

Connery would have filled in for the Skyfall groundskeeper, Albert Finney. However, Mendes told The Huffington Post that idea was early nixed.

“I think that’s problematic. Because, to me, it becomes too … it would take you out of the movie. Connery is Bond and he’s not going to come back as another character. It’s like, he’s been there. So, it was a very brief flirtation with that thought, but it was never going to happen, because I thought it would distract.”

We’re also not sure whether Connery would have gone for the role considering his longtime feud with Eon’s Broccoli family.

The film does have some other nods to the original Bond films:

The bottle of alcohol Javier Bardem’s Raoul Silva offers Bond in the film has the year 1962 on the label–the year the first film “Dr. No” was released.

As well, there’s the return of the Aston Martin DB5–which also appeared in “Casino Royale.”

