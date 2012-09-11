Sean Connery's Happy Face Sums Up A Spectacular First Set In The US Open Finals

It was an unreal first set at the US Open. Andy Murray took the tiebreaker 12-10 to win the set 7-6.
Sean Connery, big Murray fan, made a face that perfectly captured the giddiness that everyone watching felt.
Tennis!
Photo: CBS
Photo: CBS
Here he was earlier, not as happy:
Photo: CBS
Here’s the video:
