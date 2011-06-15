"Game Of Thrones" Star Sean Bean Gets Stabbed In A Bar Fight, Sticks Around For Another Drink

Action star Sean Bean was stabbed in the arm during a bar fight on Sunday, according to The Daily Mail.



The altercation started when someone made a rude comment about April Summers, the 22-year-old model Bean was with.

Bean reportedly chased the offender down the road to confront him and was stabbed with a piece of broken glass during the ensuing scuffle.

Bean then returned to the pub for another drink.

Bean is currently starring in HBO’s “Game Of Thrones,” which has been a huge hit for the network.

It was renewed for a second season after its first episode aired. The show has cost HBO $50 to 60 million dollars to produce for the 10-episode season.

The head of programming at HBO recently had to defend a major plot twist involving Bean’s character because the amount of fan backlash that it received (warning, link includes spoilers for the show).

