This 'Game of Thrones' Star Was Arrested For Harassment

And we thought getting stabbed was bad enough for Sean Bean. The “Game of Thrones” actor was taken by appointment to a police station in central London on Wednesday and arrested on “suspicion of harassment” against his ex-wife, actress Georgina Sutcliffe. He made bail for an undisclosed amount later that same day.



Apparently Bean was sending abusing text messages and making harassing phone calls to Sutcliffe. The couple met in 2003 and married in 2008. They divorced just two years later- Bean fourth divorce- during which time Bean was arrested on suspicion of assaulting Sutcliffe. However, she later said the whole thing “blown out of proportion” and the investigation was dropped.

