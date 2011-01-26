HOUSE OF THE DAY: Inside New York Ranger Sean Avery's Money-Losing Chelsea Condo

New York Rangers winger Sean Avery is well known for having an eccentric personality. On the ice, Avery relishes in bending, and often breaking the rules.



Off the ice, Avery’s interests are atypical of a hockey player. A few years back Avery interned at Vogue and he has made his interest in working in the fashion industry very clear.

You’d think Avery’s tuned eyes would make his condo a hot property, but Avery just sold his Chelsea Club condo at a $60,000 loss.

He originally paid $1.46 million for the condo, but after first listing it at $1.795 million Avery was forced to drop the price all the way down to $1.4 million before finally selling it to a Morgan Stanley Smith Barney consultant.

The 1,123 square foot condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms and “features top of the line, unique modern finishes.”

