New York Ranger Sean Avery Is Selling His Hollywood Party Pad At A Big Loss

Leah Goldman
avery

Photo: Courtesy of Hilton & Highland

NHL player Sean Avery is selling his home in Hollywood Hills for $859,000, according to The Real Estalker.And it’s the same home Avery got arrested in earlier this month after throwing a wild party. The cops showed up to break up the boisterous party, and when Avery answer the door, he allegedly shoved a cop and slammed the door in his face. But the charges were quickly dropped, as it seems Avery may not have shoved the cop at all.

But Avery is selling the home at a $130,000 loss, he bought the place back in 2005 when he was playing for the L.A. Kings for $989,000.

The house is 1,600 square feet

It's a Spanish style home

Here's the kitchen

And the master bedroom

The master bedroom has a walk out porch

Here's one of the bathrooms

The deck, the house is surrounded by trees

A view of the front of the home

