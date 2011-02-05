NYRangers Player Sean Avery Would Happily Support A Gay Youth Hockey Player

When will the first major professional athlete come out of the closet?



It’s a frequently discussed question, and one that doesn’t have a clear answer.

For his part at least, Rangers winger Sean Avery says he doesn’t see what the big deal is about having a gay teammate. In fact, Avery says that if he found out about a gay youth hockey player that needed support, he’d go out of his way to help:

“If there’s a kid in Canada or wherever, who is playing and really loves the game and wants to keep playing but he’s worried about coming out, I’d tell him to pick up the phone and call (NHLPA executive director) Donald Fehr and tell him to book me a (plane) ticket. I’ll stand beside him in the dressing room while he tells his teammates he is gay. Maybe if Sean Avery is there, they would have less of a problem with it.”

Avery has one of the more unique personalities in the NHL — he’s interned for Vogue and has a high level of interest in fashion — so maybe his willingness to go out on a limb here shouldn’t be that surprising. He’s obviously comfortable with his sexuality, but his willingness to speak out on this controversial subject is a step in the right direction.

