Sean Astin Had Never Heard Of 'Lord Of The Rings' Before Being Cast In The Film

Sean Astin at New York Comic Con Friday.

Photo: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard

During our four-day adventure at New York Comic Con this past weekend, we stopped by a Q&A session with actor Sean Astin.Astin, who’s best known for his lead role in “Rudy” and Frodo’s buddy Samwise in “The Lord of the Rings” shared he never actually knew of the popular series by J.R.R. Tolkien when he first received a casting call.



“I thought it was The Phantom Tollbooth,*” Astin shared.

Instead, the actor played along as if he knew exactly what the series consisted of, when, in reality, he had not a clue.

Astin then went to a library, found, and purchased the three books almost immediately.

“I read the first 180 pages in like two hours, so I knew I had enough to do the audition scenes.” said Astin.

*For the record, The Phantom Tollbooth follows the adventures of a young boy with a magic, world-travelling tollbooth which takes him to a place called the Kingdom of Wisdom. (Astin had the right idea at least.)

