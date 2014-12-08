Sean Abbott Will Return To Play In The Sheffield Shield At The SCG Tomorrow

Sean Abbott (R). Photo: Mark Metcalfe/ Getty.

Cricketer Sean Abbott has been named in the 12-man NSW side to play against Queensland in a Sheffield Shield match at the SCG tomorrow.

It will be the first Shield match to be played following the death of Phillip Hughes a fortnight ago.

NSW coach Trevor Bayliss said the 22-year-old Abbott, the bowler who delivered the freak fatal ball to Hughes, was ready to get back on the pitch. He said Abbott had handled the tragic accident very well.

“He’s very positive about playing, I think a few of the other guys are more of a concern than Sean,” he said.

Former Test all-rounder Moises Henriques will captain the side and has said the team will do their best to protect their teammate.

“I guess from our point of view as fellow players, we’re trying to expel his name from the tragedy a little bit, because in my opinion I don’t think he’s any more at fault than any other fast bowler who’s ever bowled a bouncer in his career,” Henriques said.

“We’re actually trying to remove his name from everything that’s happened, and just treat him as another one of the players.”

Cricket Australia reports that all the teams in the competition have given the players the option of withdrawing should they feel they’re not ready to play.

In other cricket news, Australian captain Michael Clarke has been declared fit to play the First Test against India in Adelaide tomorrow, after overcoming a hamstring injury.

Hughes has been named as the 13th man.

