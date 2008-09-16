SeamlessWeb: Sure, Lehman And Merrill Were Huge Customers, But We're Fine, Really

Did you think Silicon Alley startups would avoid repercussions from the Wall Street meltdown? Of course you didn’t: The ripple effects are going to swamp the city — and it will be much worse than Bears’ blowup.



Here’s an obvious example: SeamlessWeb, the website that allows harried desk jockeys to order food deliveries from restaurants without ever having to pick up the phone. This morning SeamlessWeb CEO Jason Finger sent a panicked email to his customers, telling them his company will survive despite losing thousands of accounts in the form of hungry bankers and their support staffs.

Call us sceptics, but we tend to find “all is well” e-mails to be a good sign that all is not well at all. A more telling message: On the company’s “Who We Are” page, it boast that “SeamlessWeb’s clients include 11 of the 12 largest investment banks.”

Two down — better change that to “9 of the 10 largest.”

