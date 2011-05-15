You’re rocking out to your favourite new song playing in iTunes on your Mac, and you’ve got to go for a run or meet your friend at the local coffee shop. But you’re grooving to the music and don’t want to leave until you’ve found the same song on your iPhone, to continue jamming your heart out. There’s a few problems with this scenario though: First, it’s time consuming. Second, you’re most likely to start the song from the beginning, ruining the groove you had going.



What if there was a way you could seamlessly transition the song you were listening to on your Mac computer to your iDevice without any hassle or time wasted?

Enter Seamless.

The video pretty much tells it all, but my only question—where in the hell does this guy live?!?

In order to transition your favourite song, podcast or audiobook from your Mac to iPhone (or vice versa), you need to download both the Five Details’ iPhone app ($1.99) and Mac app (free). It may be more useful when it comes to podcasts and audiobooks, since those are definitely things you wouldn’t want to start from the beginning, but it’s more entertaining to transition music.

For this to work, you have to have the music file on both your Mac and iDevice; It doesn’t transfer music, just transitions it. And in order to initiate the seamless transition, just click on the “Transfer Music from Mac” button on your iDevice. Your iPhone (or iPod touch or iPad) will start playing, raising its volume as the Seamless app fades the volume on your Mac.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Seamless from Five Details on Vimeo.

Maybe in the future Five Details will incorporate a streaming or file transfer function, much like the Android’s doubleTwist Player, but that’s surely something Apple would have to regulate.

Via Seamlessly Transition Your Music from Mac to iPhone in One Click on WonderHowTo.

Read more posts on WonderHowTo »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.