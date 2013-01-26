Seamless Will Give Customers $7 Off If They Like It On Facebook

Photo: Richard Masoner / Cyclelicious / Flickr, CC

Seamless, the restaurant delivery company, has decided to give up the pretense of gathering fans organically on Facebook in favour of bribing them with $7 of free food.Anyone who likes Seamless on Facebook receives the credit.



The move appears somewhat desperate until you couple it with the timing: It’s freezing cold in many of Seamless’ markets right now and that means people don’t want to leave their homes to eat. This is a good time to lock in loyal customers.

Plus, following the launch of Graph Search, which generates search results based on your friends’ likes, advertisers are waking up the fact that the brands with the most followers are going to “win” the most searches.

