Seamless Eyeing IPO For 2014

Seamless, the restaurant delivery online and mobile app service, will file for an IPO in 2014, according to

tweets from The Streetand

Jonathan Marino of TheDeal.

Seamless merged with rival GrubHub in May of this year.

Matt Maloney, GrubHub’s CEO, became the new company’s chief executive officer. Jonathan Zabusky, Seamless’ CEO, became its president.

Since then Yelp also entered the food delivery business — so this is a category that is heating up.

An IPO would swell Seamless’ coffers for the fight against Yelp and other food delivery insurgents, like Eat 24.

