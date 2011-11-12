SEAMLESS: How Every Lazy, Hungry Person's favourite Site Came To Be And Where It's Headed

If you’ve ever been hungry and lazy in New York, then you’ve probably used Seamless.



Seamless is a food ordering and delivery site that works with 8,000 local restaurants. It’s been around since 1999 when it launched with corporate partners in New York.

The site has gone through many changes over the past 12 years. It was acquired in the mid-2000s but was recently spun out into its own entity. Now, Seamless is like a startup all over again. It just re-branded itself from Seamless Web, it has been acquiring companies like MenuPages, and it is hiring like crazy.

CEO Jonathan Zabusky told us how the company has grown and changed, and shared what’s in store for the future.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

Intro music: Hey by Juanitos



See Also:

• PepsiCo Has Built An Awesome “Mission Control” centre To Track Social Media About Gatorade



• How Turntable Became The Startup Everyone Is Addicted To In Just Four Months

• What It’s Like Having Ashton Kutcher And Demi Moore As Investors



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.