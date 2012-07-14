ATTENTION WALL STREET: Here Are The Most Delicious Ways To Spend Your Dinner Stipend On Seamless

Photo: flickr/heipei

It’s Friday night, so why not indulge in the best luxury meal your dinner stipend can buy?We know New York City’s bankers, accountants and consultants spend precious work time mulling over what to order for dinner, so we pulled together a few meal suggestions on Seamless to make their decisions a little easier. All of these restaurants are in Midtown or the Financial District, within delivery distance of the office.



Most of these meals are in the $25 to $30 range, so you won’t have to worry about overshooting your dinner stipend amount.

Two meals may require you to dole out some pocket change, but we think it’s worth it. Our picks are from some of Seamless‘ highest-rated restaurants in New York City, so you won’t be disappointed.

So, what’s for dinner tonight?

$28 can get you a cheeseburger and crème brûlée from Landmarc Restaurant Tribeca Landmarc Hamburger ($16.00) + Cheese ($3.00) + Crème Brûlée ($4.00) + ($2.04 sales tax and $2.25 minimum tip) = $27.54 Address: 179 West Broadway (between Leonard and Worth Streets) Rating: 4 out of 5 stars (71 ratings) Enjoy a steak dinner and salad from Tri-Tip Grill for $25 Roadhouse Salad ($7.99) + Char-Roasted Sirloin Tri-Tip Platter ($12.99) + ($1.86 sales tax and $2.10 delivery fee) = $24.94 Address: 30 Rockefeller Plaza or 89 East 42nd Street Rating: 5 out of 5 stars (24 ratings) A three-course seafood dinner costs just over $30 at Merchants River House Point Judith Calamari Appetizer ($11.00) + North Atlantic Salmon Entree ($18.00) + NY Cheesecake ($4.00) + ($3.08 sales tax) + (20 per cent Seamless discount) = $30.88 Address: 375 South End Avenue (on the Hudson River Esplanade) Rating: 4 out of 5 stars (22 ratings) Get breakfast for dinner from Olympic Flame Diner for $27 Belgian Waffle w/ whipped cream and fruit ($9.95) + Side of bacon ($4.25) + Two Eggs w/ home fries and white bread ($5.65) + Iced coffee ($1.85) + Small fresh-squeezed orange juice ($3.15) + ($2.21 sales tax) = $27.06 Address: 200 West 60th Street Rating: 4 out of 5 stars (45 ratings) Indulge in a Mediterranean feast at Nanoosh for less than $26 Small tomato soup ($3.49) + Nanoosh Green Salad ($6.49) + Hummus Chicken with pita bread ($8.79) + Chocolate cake ($4.29) + ($2.09 sales tax) = $25.65 Address: 173 Madison Avenue Rating: 5 out of 5 stars (19 ratings) Get a massive cheesesteak sandwich with wings and a salad from Shorty's for under $30 10-piece buffalo wings ($10.00) + House Salad w/dressing ($8.00) + Cheesesteak sandwich w/steak, cheese and onions ($9.00) + ($2.40 sales tax) = $29.40 Address: 66 Madison Avenue (between 27th and 28th Street) or 576 9th Avenue (between 41st and 42nd Street) Rating: 5 out of 5 stars (114 ratings) Order mozzarella sticks, a pizza and cheesecake from 42nd Street Restaurant for under $30 Mozzarella sticks ($7.95) + Medium Hawaiian Deluxe Pizza Pie ($19.95) + Vanilla Cheesecake ($5.25) + ($2.94 sales tax) + (20 per cent Seamless discount) = $29.46 Address: 647 West 42nd Street Rating: 5 out of 5 stars (269 ratings) Feast on dumplings, noodles and General Tso's Chicken from Lili's 57 for under $30 Steamed Dumplings ($6.95) + Wonton Noodle Bowl ($7.95) + General Tso's Chicken Entree w/ rice ($12.95) + ($2.43 sales tax) = $29.83 Address: 200 West 57th Street (on 7th Avenue) Rating: 4 out of 5 stars (212 ratings) Order a three-course feast from Sanford's Restaurant for $30 and some change Grilled Calamari ($10.00) + BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich ($12.00) + Reese's Peanut Butter Pie ($6.00) + ($2.35 sales tax) = 30.35 Address: 30-13 Broadway, Astoria Rating: 5 out of 5 stars (215 reviews) Enjoy a Persian dinner from Ravagh Persian Cafe for under $28 Sambuseh Appetizer ($6.00) + Chicken Shish Kebob Dinner ($12.50) + Pyramid Cake ($7.00) + ($2.26 sales tax) = $27.76 Address: 11 East 30th Street (between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue) Rating: 5 out of 5 stars (411 ratings) Need more suggestions? Check out Wall Street's favourite Seamless restaurants >

