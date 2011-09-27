Food Ordering Company Seamless Acquires MenuPages And Its Database of 35,000 Restaurants

Seamless, the food ordering site that recently rebranded from Seamless Web, has acquired MenuPages.



BetaBeat estimates the acquisition price was $15 million.

MenuPages is a restaurant database with more than 175,000 user-written reviews and 35,000 menus. The acquisition marks Seamless’ expansion from a food-ordering site to a complete restaurant resource.

Now it will have user-generated content, more accurate menus, and better quality reviews.

In addition to gaining MenuPage’s database, Seamless will acquire its mobile audience. Mobile has been a major growth area for Seamless, which has seen a tremendous spike in completed orders due to mobile traffic and almost half a million app downloads.

Combined, MenuPages and Seamless will have nearly 900,000 mobile users and access to more than 50 cities worldwide.

Click here for more on the Seamless’ new mission.

