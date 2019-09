It’s great news that Navy SEALs were able to rescue Maersk Alabama captain Richard Phillips, who was held captive by Somali pirates in the Indian Ocean.

NBC News, meanwhile, has made a neat 3-D reenactment that makes it look like a video game. See the video in this report from NBC’s Jim Miklaszewski.

