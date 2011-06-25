THE NEXT 3 YEARS IN AFGHANISTAN: More SEALS, Rangers, Berets And Lots Of Drones

Photo: ISAF

President Obama’s announcement to withdraw 33,000 U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September 2012 will allow most servicemembers to spend more time at home between deployments — but not the Navy SEALs.According to Hampton Roads, the number of special forces units in Afghanistan should increase as troops on the ground decrease.



Reducing the number of conventional forces in Afghanistan will likely make the services of clandestine units such as the Army Rangers, Green Berets and Navy SEALs, about half of whom are based in Hampton Roads, even more valuable.

…dismantling a Taliban cell requires taking out its leaders, and that’s where special operations forces excel – as shown by the killing of Osama bin Laden in Pakistan last month by Virginia Beach-based SEALs.



Another team likely to see increased duty are the thousands of Air Force personnel who control the drones over Afghanistan from Langley Air Force Base in Hampton.

A report by Wired agrees.

Here’s what the war’s going to look like instead from July 2011 to 2014, when the Afghans are supposed to take over combat: drones, drones, training Afghans, commando raids, and drones.

The U.S. plans to fully transition out of Afghanistan by 2014.



